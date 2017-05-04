The Morning Show – Thursday, May 4th, 2017

Couldn’t tune in live for AM640s The Morning Show? Here’s what you missed:

City prepares for possible evacuation of Toronto island residents.

Matthew Cutler, Spokesperson for Toronto’s Parks, Forestry and Recreation Department, gives AM640 The Morning Show an update.

Verdict expected for woman who gave water to slaughter-bound pigs

Anita Krajnc, the woman who gave water to pigs headed for slaughter, joined The Morning Show to share her story.

Racial profiling is daily reality for many Ontarians: Ont. Human Rights Commission report.

Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner of the Ontario Humans Rights Commission, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Cutting trees could be the best way of cutting back on lawsuits, councillor suggests.

Jim Karygiannis, Toronto Councillor Ward 39 Scarborough-Agincourt, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

