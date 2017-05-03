2 men wanted for 1st-degree murder in death of 19-year-old Brampton man
Peel Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted for first-degree murder after a 19-year-old Brampton man was shot and killed last week.
Officers were called to a business near Hurontario and King streets in Mississauga at 3:25 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the victim, Kamar McIntosh, was involved in a fight with the suspects. He was shot and later died of his injuries.
On Wednesday, warrants were issued for Shamar Lawson Meredith and Thulani Chizanga.
Meredith, 18, is being described as standing 6’0”, weighing 180 pounds and having a thin build and a mole on his right cheek.
Chizanga, 19, is from Mississauga. Police described him as being 5’9”, weighing 159 pounds and having a thin build and a mole on his lower lip. He regularly wears glases and has a tattoo of a five-point crown, a heart and a “K” on his left forearm. On his right forearm, he has a tattoo saying “RIP Bonzo.”
Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Investigators ask anyone who sees the men to call police immediately. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
