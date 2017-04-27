Male victim seriously injured in Mississauga shooting

A male victim is in serious condition following a shooting in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Hurontario Street between Dundas and King streets.

UPDATE limited suspect info, at least armed with a gun, male, blk, -5ft tall, bball cap, black hoodie, medium build, avoid the area — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) April 27, 2017

Police are looking for a male suspect who is “at least armed with a gun.” They are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.