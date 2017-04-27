Crime
April 27, 2017 5:06 pm

Male victim seriously injured in Mississauga shooting

By News Anchor  AM640

Peel police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting incident in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon.

A male victim is in serious condition following a shooting in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Hurontario Street between Dundas and King streets.

Police are looking for a male suspect who is “at least armed with a gun.” They are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.

