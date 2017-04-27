Male victim seriously injured in Mississauga shooting
A male victim is in serious condition following a shooting in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police say the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Hurontario Street between Dundas and King streets.
Police are looking for a male suspect who is “at least armed with a gun.” They are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.
