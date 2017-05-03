Country star Brett Kissel’s crazy week continues with birth of daughter

All eyes will be on Alberta country musician Brett Kissel Wednesday night when he takes to the ice at Rogers Place to sing the Star-Spangled Banner ahead of Game 4 between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks.

Just days ago, he saw his fame grow exponentially when a technical problem saw him lead an on-the-fly and awe-inspiring version of the U.S. national anthem. The performance made headlines across the country and took social media by storm.

Kissel twice tried to sing the anthem before throwing his hands in the air and encouraging the fans to sing along with him.

“I was so nervous,” Kissel said on Monday. “There’s no noise coming back, I can’t hear anything, and no one can hear me… I was losing my mind. Everyone in the building knew something was off.”

“I’m thinking, ‘there’s no Plan B. What do you do?’ I was just thinking, ‘oh my God. What do you do?'”

Will Kissel call on Oilers fans to perform a repeat of their rousing rendition of the song Wednesday night? Nevermind that, will he even show up to sing?

That was a question many had on Wednesday morning, a day after Kissel tweeted out he and his wife had welcomed a new addition to their family on Tuesday: a new baby girl named Aria Cecilia Kissel.

“Cecilia, Mila, Charlie and I want to introduce you to our gorgeous new daughter,” Kiseel tweeted Wednesday morning.

Cecilia, Mila, Charlie & I want to introduce you to our gorgeous new daughter: ARIA CECILIA KISSEL. 8lbs/4oz. Born May 2nd #BabyKissel2 pic.twitter.com/q2hE73ps5W — BRETT KISSEL (@BrettKissel) May 3, 2017

Well, Global News has confirmed Kissel will grab the microphone ahead of Game 4 and continue what has been a whirlwind of a week for the singer.

The puck drops for Game 4 between the Oilers and Ducks at 8 p.m. MT at Rogers Place.

-With files from Caley Ramsay