May 3, 2017 8:07 am

Man suffers serious injuries after being hit by vehicle near Art Gallery of Ontario

Aerial image of the intersection of Beverley Street and Dundas Street West after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on May 3, 2017.

A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Beverley Street and Dundas Street West next to the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Toronto police said the male pedestrian suffered a serious head injury and was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash or if the driver will face any charges.

The intersection remains closed for the police investigation.

Global News