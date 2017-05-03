WATCH LIVE: Alberta premier, mayor, emergency officials mark 1 year since Fort McMurray wildfire

Premier Rachel Notley and Mayor Melissa Blake will acknowledge one year exactly has passed since the May 3, 2016 wildfire on Wednesday in Fort McMurray.

Notley and Blake will be joined by several emergency officials, including the municipality’s new fire chief, RCMP supervisor, and members of the Recovery Task Force.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Father Beauregard School in Fort McMurray.

A short question-and-answer period will follow the premier and mayor’s comments.

