COMMENTARY: Sajjan under fire

The political arena can be a cruel and unforgiving place.

Just ask Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, who was the target of a relentless attack by opposition members during Question Period yesterday.

Of course, Sajjan brought this on himself by saying that he was the major architect of Operation Medusa, a major Canadian military operation in Afghanistan.

Canadian military officials immediately chastised Sajjan for making false claims and he has apologized profusely for his statements, but, at this stage, it isn’t clear what kind of political price he’ll pay for telling his whopper.

Sajjan is a decorated soldier.

He was awarded the Order of Military Merit for his efforts during the Canadian operation and was described as the best single Canadian asset in the Afghanistan theatre.

So, yesterday’s opposition rants which questioned Sajjan’s entire military career were out of line, but that’s the kind of bombast that awaits any political figure who screws up.

And, to be sure, Sajjan has suffered a self-inflicted wound to his credibility, and that’s what is so mystifying to many observers.

Sajjan was a fast- rising star in the Trudeau cabinet and generally well regarded in military and political circles.

But that moment of hubris that caused him to make false statements could cause this rising political star to flame out just as quickly.