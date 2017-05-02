Edmonton researchers discover link that could improve outcomes for spinal cord injuries

The solution to improving outcomes following spinal cord injuries could be as simple as inhaling more oxygen.

Neuroscientists at the University of Alberta have found improving blood flow via increased oxygen could have lasting effects on motor functions like walking.

“No one really anticipated there would be a long-term problem with blood flow,” said Dr. Dave Bennett, a professor with the Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine.

“At the injury site, there is obvious damage,” Bennett explained. “The blood vessels would be damaged, the neurons would be damaged and more importantly, the connections from the brain to the spinal cord would be damaged or severed. The spinal cord controls all muscles and with spinal cord injury, you lose that control.”

The research team found capillaries were being constricted by small cells called pericytes.

“No one thought these pericytes would play a major role in controlling blood flow, let alone play a role after injury.”

The discovery follows eight years of research.

“These pericytes control blood flow after spinal cord injury,” Bennett said. “We didn’t know pericytes were involved in blood flow in the spinal cord area. They act like valves that shut down the blood flow excessively, to the point that there’s not enough oxygen for long-term survival of the spinal cord.”

Early findings show increasing oxygen and blood flow in animals resulted in dramatic improvements in walking function.

“If the neurons below the injury have died because they didn’t have enough oxygen, there’s nothing there for those connections to work on – you have to keep the neurons,” Bennett explained.

The results could also benefit stroke patients and those suffering from multiple sclerosis.

Bennett cautions that the findings are not a cure but rather a step towards new therapies which could include oxygen therapy and intense physical therapy to improve blood flow.

A research team has already embarked on a human trial set to begin soon. It will examine whether simply breathing more oxygen can improve muscle function.