B.C. election 2017: Penticton riding profile

The provincial electoral district of Penticton has bled red for more than two decades.

The south Okanagan riding also encompasses the communities of Naramata, Summerland and Peachland with a population of around 55,000.

Incumbent Dan Ashton is campaigning to hold the seat for the BC Liberals.

The veteran Penticton politician served two terms as mayor following three terms as a city councillor.

NDP candidate Tarik Sayeed is hoping the orange wave sweeps Penticton.

Sayeed is an entrepreneur and current city councillor.

Unlike in 2013 the BC Green Party has a local candidate in Connie Sahlmark who is a student at Okanagan College.

In front of a crowd of around 400 people at an all candidates forum, Ashton told voters he is running on his record.

He said he has maintained his promises to pay for a by-election and secure funding for the expansion of Penticton Regional Hospital.

“Today our new hospital is being built and it will be better than we imagined,” he said.

Sayeed told the crowd it’s time for a change in representation in Victoria.

“The Christy Clark government has neglected our rural community for just too long,” he told Global News.

The Green party representative asked voters to cast their ballots based on their values, not fear.

“If you vote for me don’t vote for me if you are scared about someone else getting in. I really want people to vote if this is your values,” she said.

Education remains top of mind for voters in this riding.

Emotions ran high last year with proposals to close three schools.

Housing affordability is also a sticking point.

The average price of a home has increased by $100,000 and finding an affordable place to rent can be difficult.

“I’m a full time student, I’m broke [and] I don’t have a place to rent. I’m looking,” said Sahlmark.

“We are delivering 179 units right here. Not only the affordable side but for people with challenges and seniors,” said Ashton.

“What we will do is we will create 114,000 affordable and social housing units over the next 10 years,” Sayeed said.

The Liberals only won the last election in this riding by 1300 votes, but given the lack of a Tory candidate this time around and the addition of the Greens, which could split the vote on the left, the riding demonstrates how hard it may be for the NDP to get over the finish line.

