Agrium narrowly misses expectations, swings to quarterly loss on lower prices

By Staff The Canadian Press

The first quarter is generally slower for the fertilizer industry, with analysts expecting full year earnings of $744 million or $5.35 per share for Agrium.

Higher energy costs and lower phosphate prices helped swing fertilizer giant Agrium Inc. (TSX:AGU) to a worse than expected net loss for the first quarter.

The results, reported Monday in U.S. dollars, showed an $11-million net loss or $0.08 per share, compared with net earnings of $2-million or $0.02 per share for the same quarter last year.

Analysts had expected a slightly better quarter, with a consensus complied by Thomson Reuters looking for a $7.7-million loss and $0.07 cents per share.

The company said earnings were hit in part by phosphate prices, which dropped to US$466 per tonne in the quarter, compared with US$589 per tonne for the same quarter last year.

The Calgary-based company continues to work towards its merger with Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (TSX:POT), with an expected mid-year close.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

