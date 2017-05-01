Calls for Edmonton to prioritize pedestrian hot spots when it comes to spring cleaning

Edmonton’s annual spring street cleaning is underway. In fact, as of May 1, it’s already about 30 per cent complete. But that might not be obvious even if you’re walking near Whyte or Jasper avenues.

After a long winter and late-arriving spring, city crews have a lot of work to do to bring our roads and sidewalks back to life.

However, some residents would like to see certain areas prioritized.

“Nobody wants to visit or live in a city that’s dirty,” said Ian O’Donnell, president of the Downtown Business Association.

“We have a challenging environment. It’s going to take more effort on all our parts. It’s part of a partnership… We need to do our part, but we need to ensure the City of Edmonton is prioritizing areas like downtown, Whyte Avenue, 124 Street — where there’s a lot of pedestrian activity and where pedestrians are impacted by dirt and dust as cars and buses go by. It’s not a pleasant place to be.

“If we want to create street traffic and we want to create main street activity, those have to be priority one.”

The criticism comes amid much talk and policy directives from City Hall about things like walkability and sidewalk improvements.

Edmonton designer, Chris Buyze, made his thoughts known on Twitter on Saturday.

Right now 1000's of folks are walking through clouds of dust on Whyte Ave cause @CityofEdmonton Ops can't seem to prioritize streets. #yegcc — Chris Buyze (@chrisbuyze) April 29, 2017

.@CityofEdmonton Street sweeping currently happening in random industrial area off Gateway Blvd instead of Whyte Ave or other pedestrian st. Embarrassing. — Chris Buyze (@chrisbuyze) April 29, 2017

“We need to make sure we have a higher level of maintenance and operation for the city to make sure that our pedestrian areas and our main tourist areas, our main entrances, are clean year-round,” O’Donnell said.

“We also need business owners and residents to buy in and sweep their sidewalks and clean their front yards to make sure we’re all in this together and we all are making the city a more beautiful place.”

Roads are the city’s responsibility; sidewalks fall to the property owners.

“It is a partnership,” Eduardo Sosa, the city’s director of roadway maintenance said. “We have seen a very good response from everybody in terms of sweeping the sidewalk.

“We do sweep business areas even during winter and throughout the summer,” Sosa said. “They have all been swept.”

When Global News checked on Monday, Whyte Avenue was swept but, less than one block away, streets and sidewalks were still dirty.

Sand and gravel — along with remnants of winter — were also visible along Jasper Avenue, west of downtown.

To compare, Global News visited downtown St. Albert, where roads and sidewalks were quite clean and memories of winter long gone.

When it comes to spring cleaning, how does #yeg compare? This is DT St. Albert… @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/PkzRT00IpR — vinesh pratap (@vineshpratap) May 1, 2017

When it comes to larger cities, Calgary and Winnipeg also have big spring clean-up jobs after harsh prairie winters, but O’Donnell thinks Edmonton could step up.

“In chatting with friends and other folks in both of those cities, they seem to have a higher standard of care.”

“Calgary has been doing a great job in the winter,” he said, “to collect some of that dirt and dust. We have a challenging environment… but we need to have a higher standard of care and a higher standard of clean.”

Edmonton’s spring sweeping budget is $16 million. Crews work 24 hours a day, seven days a week and usually focus on residential neighbourhoods during the day.

The city expects street cleaning to be completed by June 1.