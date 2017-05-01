4 Edmonton skate parks slated for repairs this spring and summer

Four City of Edmonton skate parks are scheduled to receive some rehabilitation work this spring and summer.

The Callingwood skate park at 177 Street and 69 Avenue will be under construction between May 1 and 19.

Repairs on the Mill Woods skate park at 72 Street and 28 Avenue is set for May 23 to June 30.

The Castle Downs skate park at 115 Street and 153 Avenue is scheduled for construction between July 4 and Aug. 18.

Rehabilitation work on the Kaskitayo skate park at 19 Avenue and 111 Street is set for Aug. 21 to Sept. 22.

The skate parks will be closed during construction. The schedule is weather-dependent, the city said.

Two years ago, fences were put up around the Mill Woods park after a city survey found part of the park was too dangerous. The annual freeze-thaw cycle left behind exposed and cracked cement.

For a brief period in April 2015, the entire park was shut down, but opened back up after the city determined 80 per cent of the park was still safe.

According to the city’s website, a structural condition evaluation on the park was done in 2015. It recommended repairs be done. In 2016, concrete tests were done and a detailed design given for repairs.

The city said structural condition evaluations were done in 2016 for the parks in Callingwood, Castle Downs and Kaskitayo. Last year, funding was approved for design and rehabilitation for all four skate parks.

Edmonton has a number of skate parks that are free for any skateboarders, BMX riders, push-scooter users and inline skaters.

“These are well-used, valued community assets that require timely maintenance and rehabilitation to extend the life of the infrastructure, to correct potential and impending safety issues and to ensure that the facilities remain functional and accessible,” the city said in a release.