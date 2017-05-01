Historic McHugh house set to become all-ages music venue

One of Calgary’s oldest homes will soon be filled with the sound of music.

The Beltline Neighbourhoods Association (BNA) announced on Monday that the historic 121-year-old McHugh House will be transformed into a community hub.

The BNA is partnering with community radio station CJSW 90.9 FM to program regular all-ages music events at the house.

“I’m excited to see McHugh House completely re-shape this corner of the Beltline,” Ward 8, Councillor Evan Wooley said. “With Beltline Neighbourhoods Association and CJSW as some of the first community tenants, Calgary’s sixth oldest house will be brought back to life.”

A McHugh House launch party will be held on Neighbour Day – (June 17, 2017).

“Thanks to listener support, CJSW has teamed up with PK Sound just six months after the station’s annual Funding Drive to kick start what we hope to be a resurgence of the all-ages music and art scene in Calgary,” Kendra Scanlon with CJSW said.

The McHugh House was built in 1896, and was moved from the 100 block of 18 Avenue S.W. to Centre Street and 17 Avenue S.W. in 2014.

The home, once owned by the Calgary Roman Catholic Diocese, was slated for demolition before the city approved a $450,000 grant to preserve it as a historic site.