May 1, 2017 11:18 am

The Senate’s kids’ book: ‘Wise Owls’ bring order to the forest

By National Online Journalist, Investigative  Global News

A picture from "The Wise Owls," a children's book released by the Senate of Canada.

Screen capture / Senate of Canada
As Canada’s Senate determines how to deal with Sen. Don Meredith’s past relationship with a 16-year-old girl, and removed Sen. Lynn Beyak from a committee following her controversial comments about residential schools – they’ve also released a children’s picture book that describes their role in very positive terms.

The book, available on the Senate website, is called The Wise Owls. And – spoiler alert – the story tells how important those Wise Owls are to maintaining order.

The book describes how in the “Forest of Canada” all the animals decided to create a council to make important decisions. But, the animals “picked the most popular among them to sit on the Council” – like the slyest fox and the moose with the most impressive antlers.

A picture from The Wise Owls, a children’s book released by the Senate of Canada.

Screen capture / The Senate of Canada

As you might expect, the animals started bickering. “Beavers knew about building dams but not about leading a Wolf pack,” the story notes. “Animals sometimes thought only about what was good for their own kind.”

Things come to a head when a beaver chops down trees for a new dam – with the council’s permission – and destroys a squirrel’s nest and badger’s door in the process.

A picture from The Wise Owls, a children’s book released by the Senate of Canada.

Screen capture / The Senate of Canada

Enter the Wise Owl.

While silhouetted against the glowing moon, the Owl notes that the Owls have been watching the forest for years. A shaggy bear proposes forming a second council – the Senate of Owls – to make sure that all decisions benefit every animal.

As animals come and go from the council, the Senate of Owls remains to give the animals the benefit of their wisdom.

A picture from The Wise Owls, a children’s book released by the Senate of Canada.

Screen capture / The Senate of Canada

