New photo of Princess Charlotte released ahead of her second birthday
To celebrate the youngest royal’s birthday on Tuesday, May 2, Kensington Palace has released a new image of Princess Charlotte taken by her mom, the Duchess of Cambridge.
Taken at the family’s home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, the photo shows Charlotte decked out in a knitted yellow cardigan sweater with a blue bow in her hair.
“The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph, as they celebrate Princess Charlotte’s second birthday,” the palace said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received,” adding they “hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.”
Charlotte, who will be a bridesmaid at her aunt Pippa’s wedding later this month, is expected to have a birthday party thrown in her honour.
