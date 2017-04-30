Canada
Major crimes unit dispatched to investigate deadly Saint-Hyacinthe fire

The major crimes unit with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating a fatal fire in a residential neighbourhood in Saint-Hyacinthe overnight.

The SQ was called in at around midnight to assist the local fire department after a fire broke out in the basement of a home on Dalaire Street.

According to SQ spokesperson Claude Denis, firefighters discovered an unconscious man inside the home.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Denis told Global News an autopsy would be required for the victim to be formally identified.

A large security perimeter has been established as officers investigate.

Denis refused to speculate on whether the fire was considered suspicious, saying only that the cause was not yet known.

The cause of death is also under investigation.

