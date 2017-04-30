This week on Focus Montreal: April 29

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community and brings their stories into focus.

It airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week on Focus Montreal:

Renegotiating NAFTA?



After tough talk, and even hints at executive orders to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), President Donald Trump ended the week on a more harmonious note, announcing he would not unilaterally pull out of the agreement.

The announcement came after Trump spoke over the phone with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican counterpart Enrique Peña Nieto.

The White House said the leaders agreed to proceed swiftly with the renegotiation of the trade agreement — to benefit all three countries, before once again flip-flopping on Saturday.

But the question remains now: how much leverage does Canada have when it comes to trade talks?

American political analyst Rafael Jacob sat down with senior anchor Jamie Orchard to discuss the trade issue.

Fighting poverty in Canada



In 2014, three million Canadians lived in poverty including more than half a million children.

The government of Canada is looking to change that by encouraging citizens to participate in a nation-wide consultation process to support the development of Canada’s Poverty Reduction Strategy.

The goal is to open up dialogue on how to improve the economic well-being of all Canadian families.

One place to start – housing – where up to 655,000 Canadian households spend 50 per cent of their revenue. Most of those are low income.

The consultation process will help shape the Canadian Poverty Reduction Strategy.

Vaudreuil-Soulanges MP Peter Schiefke, one of the leaders on this issue, dropped by Focus Montreal to talk about the project.

To have your say on Canada’s Poverty Reduction Strategy, join the conversation online.

Intergenerational daycare



Senior volunteers could soon breathe new life into the Loyola Campus Daycare and it’s all thanks to two Concordia University students with a nearly half a century age gap.

Shayne Zal’s and Don Rosenbaum’s collaborative school assignment wasn’t meant to be developed into a pilot project.

But when the pair — aged 23 and 70 respectively — heard about the financial hardships plaguing the campus daycare, their intergenerational vision offered a solution the university couldn’t pass up.

The project, which is currently being implemented, gives seniors an opportunity to connect with small children all the while contributing to the fabric of their community.

Zal and Rosenbaum were in Global Montreal studios to share their story.

To learn more about the project or if you would like to volunteer visit the NDG Senior Citizens’ Council website.