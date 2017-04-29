Winnipeg dental office gives refugees and newcomers a reason to smile

WINNIPEG — Hoping to relieve some stress for refugees and newcomers to Canada, a local dental office is offering a day of dental coverage, absolutely free.

A total of 40 refugees and newcomers got the chance to come into the office Saturday for a cleaning or tooth extraction, as part of Odyssey Dental Care’s partnership with United way’s Give Back, Smile Back program.

“It’s nice to be able to do something for these people that they just didn’t anticipate,” Dr. Jerry Baluta with Odyssey Dental care said.

Throughout the six hours of work, the office will provide more than $5,000 of dental care free of charge.

Families who have arrived in the past year from places like Syria and Africa were chosen by the United Way to participate in the second annual event.

“We are so lucky to be in Canada, we are excited actually,” father of eight children Khaled Mustafa said.

Odyssey Dental Care said they plan on offering free coverage once again next year, and beyond.