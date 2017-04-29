Sex offender Jared Harris arrested in New Westminster for alleged indecent act

High-risk sex offender Jared Harris, who moved into a New Westminster transition house last week, has been arrested.

New Westminster Police issued a public warning on Thursday after Harris moved into the city. The department now says Harris was arrested just one day later for an alleged indecent act that took place several days prior.

Police said a male was allegedly seen masturbating inside a store in the 400-block of Columbia Street on April 23. The man apparently left the store without incident, but after seeing the public warning, staff now believe that man was Harris.

On April 28, police received a report of the act from store staff and arrested Harris.

He has now been charged with one count of committing an indecent act and two counts of failing to comply with his court-ordered conditions.

“Given his multiple convictions for breaching court ordered conditions, we believed that Mr. Harris was a high risk to re-offend,” stated media relations Officer Sgt. Jeff Scott. “We’re committed to protecting public safety. By working with the community and partnering agencies, we strive to ensure quality of life for everyone in our city.”

Harris has been convicted of several offences, and police say he is notorious for breaching his court-ordered conditions.

In March 2013, Harris was convicted of unlawfully being in a house and offering an invitation to sexual touching against two young children, after walking into an opened garage in Delta.

Harris’ other criminal convictions include breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, forcible entry, indecent act, invitation to sexual touching, and multiple breaches of court orders. He was given a 30-month sentence in federal custody for these offences.

He was moved to the transition house in New Westminster after getting a peace bond for causing a person under 14 years of age to fear being sexually assaulted.

Harris will remain in police custody for a court appearance on May 1.

—With files from Paula Baker