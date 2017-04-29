10-year-old Chilean cancer patient captures hearts dancing on hospital bed

A 10-year-old Chilean girl dancing to overcome obstacles from her hospital bed has captured the hearts of millions of people online, with a video of her dancing in the southern city of Puerto Montt.

Adorable Darly Leviante is seen dancing to Puerto Rican ballad singer Luis Fonsi’s hit “Despacito” inside the “Hemato” Children’s Oncology Unit at Puerto Montt Hospital, next to a choreography set by “Clowntagiosos,” a group that practises laughter therapy.

Last October, Leviante was diagnosed with grade four medulloblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer that is at a very advanced stage.

Leviante has sent positive and inspiring messages to other children suffering from illnesses, telling them to not give up hope, to continue being happy, and to not forget to smile.

Doctor “Pinika,” a member of “Clowntagiosos,” said the purpose of the therapy was to make the hospital stay less daunting for children and their parents and to raise their spirits. Doctor “Pinika” said Leviante has amazing energy and said she had shown everyone to remain optimistic.

Gonzalez’s family is facing serious economic problems which makes treatment for Leviante difficult, according to local media reports.

Local media have also reported that Leviante’s family has organized several charity events to raise money for her treatment.

Fonsi has shared the video of Leviante dancing, which has so far been viewed more than 5.5 million times so far, on his social media accounts.