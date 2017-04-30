Sistema NB kids get to play with National Arts Centre Orchestra

National Arts Centre Orchestra conductor Alexander Shelley was not directing his usual lineup Saturday as he was preparing some children for the biggest concert of their young lives.

“I know what to expect, their age and for their stage they’ll be very focused and as I go through the age scale, we’ll be able to get into more and more detail and I’ll be able to demand more and more,” NACO director Alexander Shelley

The children are used to discipline and hard work as they form Sistema New Brunswick, the top youth orchestral program in the province. It helps kids like Robin Weiland improve their lives through a five-day-a-week music program.

“Initially I wanted to play the saxophone but their was to many sax players. Turns out I like it anyway, so I play the trumpet,” Robin said.

Ken MacLeod founded the program back in 2009.

“It’s all about helping kids find their full potential. Kids learn focus and discipline, respect for others, how to work in a group, but the really important part is, because our kids are doing this three hours a day, five days a week they get really good at the music, with their hard work and dedication they have outcomes their terribly proud of, and that changes their lives,” MacLeod said.

Saturday night these kids got the chance to play alongside National Arts Centre Orchestra. The Moncton stop is part of the orchestra’s Canada 150 tour. Seventy musicians are embarking on a year-long cross-country tour in celebration of the nation’s birthday. Members of the country’s top orchestral ensemble are taking time to engage and mentor young musicians in music programs.

“Working with youth, having the chance to share our passion for music and our knowledge about what’s involved in being an orchestral musician and growing into that profession, and even if you don’t go into that profession, taking the skills and applying them into other walks of life, is something we love doing.,” Shelley said.

“Talent is universally distribute among young people, but opportunity is not, so that’s what we’re providing kids. We’re providing opportunity and when given that opportunity they can rise to exceptional level of excellence,” MacLeod added.