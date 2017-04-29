OPP investigating Etobicoke woman’s disappearance from train
A A
Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a woman was reporting missing from a VIA Rail passenger train on Friday night.
OPP were contacted at 9:30 p.m. in regard to a missing passenger who had been travelling westbound on a train that had passed through London.
The West Region Emergency Response Team and West Region Canine Unit aided in the search which ultimately located the 35-year-old Etobicoke woman near Appin, Ontario. The woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.