OPP investigating Etobicoke woman’s disappearance from train

Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a woman was reporting missing from a VIA Rail passenger train on Friday night.

OPP were contacted at 9:30 p.m. in regard to a missing passenger who had been travelling westbound on a train that had passed through London.

The West Region Emergency Response Team and West Region Canine Unit aided in the search which ultimately located the 35-year-old Etobicoke woman near Appin, Ontario. The woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.