Canada
April 29, 2017 2:47 pm

OPP investigating Etobicoke woman’s disappearance from train

By AM980 London

OPP investigating after woman went missing from train.

The Canadian Press Images/Stephen C. Host
A A

Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a woman was reporting missing from a VIA Rail passenger train on Friday night.

OPP were contacted at 9:30 p.m. in regard to a missing passenger who had been travelling westbound on a train that had passed through London.

The West Region Emergency Response Team and West Region Canine Unit aided in the search which ultimately located the 35-year-old Etobicoke woman near Appin, Ontario. The woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Investigation
missing person
OPP
VIA Rail

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News