BEI investigating death of Northern Quebec man while in police custody

Quebec’s bureau of independent investigations (BEI) has dispatched a team of seven investigators to look into the death of a 24-year-old man in Northern Quebec.

The victim died while in police custody in the northern community of Puvirnituq.

According to preliminary reports, a guard at the police station first noticed the inmate was not breathing, at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

He was taken to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.

The man had been in police custody since the morning.

The BEI is now tasked with shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

As per protocol, the BEI is called in to investigate whenever a person is seriously injured, or dies, during a police intervention or while being detained by a police force.