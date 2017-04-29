No big winner for Lotto Max this week, jackpot grows to $19 million
No winning ticket was sold for the $13 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.
The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $13 million: 10, 14, 22, 36, 38, 44 & 45 while the bonus number was 11.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on May 5 will grow to approximately $19 million.
