Mother of 5 loses both legs after helping car crash victim

A mother of five from Fort Myers, Fla., had to have both of her legs amputated after helping a car crash victim on Sunday.

Dani Hagmann, 30, was driving home on a highway when she noticed another car on the road lose control and crash.

Hagmann got out of her vehicle to assist the driver.

“I pulled up and ran over to her. She was crying and upset,” explained Hagmann to NBC affiliate, WBBH news.

Hagmann called 911, and was waiting with the woman until officials arrived.

“She was shaking and in shock,” said Hagmann to WBBH. “[I asked] ‘Are you cold honey? Well, I have a blanket in the back of my car. I”ll go and get it.’”

However, it was when Hagmann went to get the blanket that another car crash happened — this time, involving her.

“I heard a bang, and I just felt it… and I felt the car hit me,” she said.

Hagmann said she could feel the blood draining from her, and felt like she was going to go into shock.

Another vehicle had pinned Hagmann in-between the two cars.

“That’s the last thing I remember, just telling [EMS], ‘I’m not going to die out here because I have kids, and I’m coming home to them,’” said Hagmann. “They better make sure they get me to the right place because I’m not dying, because they need me, and I’m not going anywhere.”

Hagmann has five children, eight months to 10 years of age.

“I remember… feeling phantom down my leg, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s not good.’”

Once Hagmann got to the hospital, she went into surgery where both of her legs had to be amputated.

Hagmann’s partner, Lyndsey Johns, said her wife’s a fighter.

“When the EMS arrived on the scene, they didn’t think she would make it to the hospital,” said Johns to WBBH.

Since the event however, Johns said her wife has been making great strides, including being able to sit up straight on her own.

Hagmann’s mother said she’s proud of her daughter’s heroic actions.

“She just kept apologizing, and I’m like, ‘Why are you apologizing for?’ and she’s like, ‘I was just trying to help someone — that’s all I was trying to do.”

According to USA Today, a company that makes artificial limbs heard about Hagmann’s story, and want to help her.

“I am happy, and I am in good spirits, and I can’t wait to see my kids,” said Hagmann.