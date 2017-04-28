Real Canadian Superstore opening a testament to growth in Regina: Mayor Fougere

After a year in the works, the Real Canadian Superstore (RCSS) on south Albert opened its doors to more than 200 eager shoppers.

At 92,000 square feet, the store doubles the size of the old Extra Foods next door.

“We had well over 200 people lined up, and I was able to greet most of them before we opened. They started lining up around 5 a.m.,” store manager Keith Knoblauch said.

Knoblauch said it serves a need in the growing area, and was a logical move for the shop.

“Having this third store, in the area, we’re taking a little pressure off other stores as well and we’re allowing people to shop close to their homes,” he said.

The RCSS is part of a $30 million redevelopment of the aging Golden Mile Shopping Centre.

READ MORE: Golden Mile $30M redevelopment includes new Real Canadian Superstore

Over the last five years, Regina has outpaced the National Growth Rate – increasing by almost 12 per cent since 2011.

The Southwest Regina and Harbour Landing areas grew by more than 350 per cent.

South Regina was less spectacular, with a growth of about five to 20 per cent.

READ MORE: Population of metropolitan area of Regina outpaced national growth rate: census

RCSS joins five other major grocery chains in south Albert, all within four kilometres of each other.

The city heralds the development as a testament to the city’s vitality.

“It’s a reflection of growth in our economy and our city. We’re the fourth fastest growing city in Canada by Stats Canada and people are coming here from all over the world,” Mayor Fougere said.

“It’s a testament to the need for more services, more growth. It’s a reflection of growth in our city and economy.”

Adding, the market will dictate what survives and what doesn’t.

“It’s not for council or government to decide ‘We don’t want you because we think there’s too many grocery stores. The market decides that,” he said.