Saskatoon zoo welcomes new baby monkey

The Saskatoon Zoo and Forestry Farm is looking for help in naming their latest addition.

Goeldi monkeys Diego and Leah are the parents of a new baby girl, who was born on Feb. 6, 2017.

She weighed-in at around 56 grams.

“It is always exciting to welcome a new addition to the Zoo,” zoo manager Tim Sinclair-Smith said.

“Both baby and mother are doing well, and now it is time to select a name for the newest member of the troop.”

Zoo officials have narrowed down the list to four names: Evy, Laka, Zoila and Elana.

They are now asking for help in choosing her name.

“We want our citizens to have a special connection with this monkey and watch her grow throughout the years,” Sinclair-Smith said.

“We are inviting the public to choose the final name by voting from the potential options.”

Voting on the Saskatoon zoo website runs until May 11, with the winning name announced on May 12.

People can see Diego, Leah and their baby girl at the monkey enclosure at the children’s zoo exhibit and “experience the cuteness for themselves.”

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT in April and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily starting May 1.