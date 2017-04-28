Woodstock police remind residents: pets in vehicles are a dangerous mix

The calendar hasn’t flipped to May just yet, but already the Woodstock Police Service is out with a warm weather warning.

Police say they’ve started receiving calls reporting pets left in vehicles; fortunately, no serious incidents at this time.

READ MORE: Lambton OPP issue PSA after video of dog left in BMW in Grand Bend goes viral

“That being said,” Const. Tyler Allard told AM980, “We obviously are just sending that reminder out to our citizens that with the warm weather coming, not to leave those animals in parked vehicles due to the heat in the vehicle causing safety concerns and eventually, it could cause death.”

Const. Allard says even on a comfortable 20 C day, it can get as hot as 48 C inside a vehicle.

“We just remind people to make alternate plans, whether that’s leaving the dog with somebody, or leaving the dog at home if it’s possible; if they should be running around the city for appointments or running errands.”