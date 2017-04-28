Commentary: Wynne steals NDP pharma plan

Excuse me, Premier Kathleen Wynne?

The NDP called.

They want their pharmacare plan back.

And the rest of their playbook, for that matter.

I had heard rumours, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath got wind that the Liberals were going to steal yet another idea from her playbook last week, which is why she came on our show to sell her own pharma plan just days ago.

The budget delivered yesterday by the aging Liberals appears to be nothing more than a Hail Mary pass promising the moon, after they have created more problems in this province than they have solved.

The budget is stocked full of goodies designed to make you forget about the last 14 years of mismanagement.

But with a province that is wincing over punting the cost of a self-inflicted electricity wound off to their kids, most are wondering where all this money is going to come from.

The larger question is, will Ontario be fooled again?

