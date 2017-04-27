Calgary family to pay $600K for little girl’s liver transplant after Canada’s health system says no

A Calgary family is hoping a liver transplant will save their little girl’s life, but it won’t happen unless they can raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay for the operation.

Three-year-old Greta Marofke has a rare form of recurrent liver cancer.

“Hepatoblastoma, which is a liver cancer that usually happens in kids under the age of five,” said Lindsey Marofke, Greta’s Mom.

After surgery and chemotherapy, Greta’s cancer was put into remission but the celebration didn’t last long. Four months later, it was back.

“We knew — because we had previously had a liver resection — that Greta was going to need a liver transplant. That’s what she’s going to need to be able to have a chance in beating this.”

Marofke describes what happened next as a punch to the gut. Because Greta’s cancer had returned, a transplant team in Edmonton told her family she was ineligible for a transplant. A second transplant team in Ontario reviewed the little girl’s case as well, but once again, a transplant was denied.

“I immediately went into mother over-drive mode, Lindsey said. “Anyone that has kids understands. You are going to do anything for that kid! I started researching and through my research I found an online support group for parents of kids with this type of cancer. Everyone in that group said: ‘If you have a relapse, go talk to Dr. Gellar in Cincinatti.'”

After reviewing Greta’s case, Gellar’s team at the Cincinatti Children’s Hospital recommended a different course of treatment. An aggressive form of radiation that, if successful, could make Greta eligible for a liver transplant. It was risky but Greta got the treatment.

It worked.

“Their transplant board in Cincinatti met and looked at Greta’s case, saw that things are starting to look good and decided that, yes, they will go ahead and transplant her.”

The problem now is Canada’s health care system won’t pay for the transplant.

Greta’s family will have to cover the costs and, though the bill likely be more than $600,000 US, the family is forging ahead. They are hopeful, somehow, for the sake of their precious little girl, everything will work out in the end.

Global News reached out to Alberta Health Services to find out why Greta was deemed ineligible for a transplant in Alberta. The following statement was provided:

“A cancer diagnosis is a challenge for every family. Our thoughts remain with Greta and her family during this difficult time.

“The pediatric liver transplant program, in partnership with hepatology and oncology teams at the Stollery Children’s Hospital, examines all cases of pediatric patients with recurring hepatoblastoma on a case by case basis. The program has and may proceed with listing a patient for transplant, depending on the individual’s specific medical condition. “

Family and friends have set up a Go Fund Me page to help with fundraising. So far, over $200,000 has been donated.

A Calgary pub is also hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, April 29. The Guitars for Greta Music Festival will feature 10 hours of live music at Getto Boys Bar & Grill. Tickets are available online via Eventbrite.