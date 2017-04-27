Laval resident finds two-inch bolt in Costco pie

For Anna Picarella and family, Easter lunch took a bizarre turn when her 12-year-old daughter found something hard in her dessert.

The apple pie, purchased at Costco in Laval, contained what appeared to be a metal bolt roughly two inches in length.

“Fortunately, she didn’t break her teeth or anything, or swallow it,” said Picarella.

Picarella returned to Costco the following Monday, and filed an incident report.

“If it happened to us, God only knows if there are other pieces of the machine,” she said.

Picarella asked managers to remove the rest of the apple pies from the shelves, which she says they did.

“I asked them to take me to the back to see their machines,” she told Global News. “I wanted to make sure those machines were clean. And, like I said, they were.”

Still, fearing for other customers’ safety, she decided to take the matter higher up.

Picarella finally received $250 worth of compensation, but wonders if the company had ulterior motives for the payout.

“I’m just worried that it was just to keep my mouth shut — that’s what I’m worried about,” said Picarella. “And I don’t like that because if it happened to me, it could happen to others.”

In fact, it did.

Just last month, Global News reported that an Alberta man found a bolt in one of Costco’s signature jumbo muffins.

Both he and Picarella maintain that money was never their motivation in bringing their stories to the media, and that their main concern remains public safety.

Costco replied to our request for comment, saying they investigated the matter: “There are moving parts in any production facility, and fortunately, incidents such as these are very rare. Thankfully, no one was hurt.”