April 27, 2017 11:53 am

The Stafford Show – Thursday, April 27th, 2017

By

A woman is rescued from a downtown Toronto crane early Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Some streets in the downtown core were closed as dozens of construction workers and commuters gazed skyward to watch police and firefighters try to rescue a woman who got stuck atop a tall construction crane during the night.

Here’s what you missed and want to hear again from today’s Stafford Show!

 

Toronto crane operator says trespassers causing safety, security problems.
AM640’s Mike Stafford asks callers if more needs to be done to keep so-called adults out of danger.

 

Human Rights Tribunal rules Brampton landlord must pay Muslim couple $12,000.
Stafford asks callers what they’ve experienced as a renter and landlord.

 

Accessibility advocates want Ontario’s wheelchair symbol changed.
Stafford asks callers if this money could go to better use for those in wheelchairs.

 

