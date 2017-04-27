WHL Kelowna Rockets beat Seattle Thunderbirds 4-2

The Kelowna Rockets won game four of their best of seven Western Conference series against the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-2 on home ice Wednesday night.

The Thunderbirds opened up scoring on a power play. Ryan Gropp with the goal.

Later in the first on a power play, Nolan Foote responded for Kelowna, his first of the playoffs.

Less than 30 seconds later, Kole Lind scored to give the Rockets a 2-1 lead.

Into the second period., Nick Merkley made it 3-1 for Kelowna.

As the third period progressed, Thomas Soustal scored the fourth point for the Rockets.

The Thunderbirds would respond with a point from Scott Eansor.

But Seattle couldn’t catch up.

Kelowna was 1/5 on the power plays while Seattle was 1/3. The Rockets out shot the Thunderbirds 35-29.

The Rockets have tied up the best of seven series at two games a piece.

Game five plays Friday in Seattle.

Game six is scheduled for Sunday in Kelowna