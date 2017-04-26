Jeff Goldblum confirmed to appear in ‘Jurassic World’ sequel

“Life finds a way.”

That’s one of the quotes from the mouth of Jeff Goldblum‘s beloved Jurassic Park character, chaos theory scientist and author Dr. Ian Malcolm. Goldblum appeared in the 1993 original as well as the 1997 follow-up The Lost World: Jurassic Park, playing the wisecracking, sarcastic and fiercely intelligent Malcolm.

When Malcolm didn’t show up in 2015 film Jurassic World, fans were frustrated, and executive producer Steven Spielberg explained that he and his crew didn’t want much of the original cast in the new movie. They wanted a fresh approach without any ties to the past.

Now that school of thought seems to have been tossed by the wayside; it was announced and confirmed Tuesday that Goldblum’s character would most definitely be appearing in the sequel to Jurassic World.

(Goldblum was 41 when he first played Malcolm, and the as-yet-untitled Jurassic World sequel is slated for 2018. Imagine what a 65-year-old Goldblum will be able to bring to the character now?)

No one could have predicted this, and that, dear readers, is known as chaos theory. How appropriate.

Needless to say, Jurassic fans were ecstatic at the news.

It's totally natural that reading Jeff Goldblum is back in the next Jurassic movie has me ready to weep with joy, right? — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) April 26, 2017

When you hear about Jeff Goldblum joining the cast of 'Jurassic World 2' https://t.co/X4sc4uEcQC pic.twitter.com/M22aZF6Zq8 — Collider (@Collider) April 26, 2017

When you hear Jeff Goldblum is going to be in #JurassicWorld2 pic.twitter.com/JFe9Lsrl6v — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 26, 2017

J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) will be directing the film. Jurassic World earned $1.67 billion worldwide, and is the fourth-highest-grossing film in history.

Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will also be returning in the sequel.