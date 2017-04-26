Violent sex offender may be headed to Winnipeg
A A
A violent sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant could be headed to Manitoba, according to police.
Vancouver officials say Joseph Davis, who was convicted for a crime in Winnipeg in 2007, failed to report to his B.C. halfway house, and they believe he is driving east.
Davis lured a real estate agent into his Winnipeg home and attacked her ten years ago.
He may be driving a grey, four-door Mercedes with a British Columbia licence plate: DE5 64E.
Anyone who has information on Davis’ location is asked to phone police.
Photo courtesy Vancouver Police Department
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.