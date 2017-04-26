Violent sex offender may be headed to Winnipeg

A violent sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant could be headed to Manitoba, according to police.

Vancouver officials say Joseph Davis, who was convicted for a crime in Winnipeg in 2007, failed to report to his B.C. halfway house, and they believe he is driving east.

Davis lured a real estate agent into his Winnipeg home and attacked her ten years ago.

He may be driving a grey, four-door Mercedes with a British Columbia licence plate: DE5 64E.

Anyone who has information on Davis’ location is asked to phone police.

Photo courtesy Vancouver Police Department