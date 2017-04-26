Public hearing continues on 80-storey Alldritt Tower

Those in favour and those opposed to a proposed 80-storey tower in downtown Edmonton will have a chance to voice their thoughts Wednesday.

A rezoning hearing will continue at city hall Wednesday morning on the tower, after dozens of people spoke Monday evening during the first public hearing about the proposal.

City council has already approved a deal to sell 0.5 hectares of land in The Quarters for the tower.

The 280-metre high, 80-storey mixed-use tower, proposed by Alldritt Land Corp. and architect Brad Kennedy, would be built along the embankment above Louise McKinney Park.

The thin skyscraper would be located on the south side of Jasper Avenue, east of the Shaw Conference Centre and west of 96 Street.

Developer Alldritt Group assured the city that a park built on its land will be accessible to the public. The public will also be able to use the connecting path from the proposed tower down to Louise McKinney Park and the Urban Balcony.

There have been concerns that the proposed tower would be out of scale – too large to be right on the River Valley.

