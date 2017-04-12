Edmonton approves land sale for 80-storey tower downtown

A proposal for the tallest tower in Edmonton has cleared a major hurdle.

City council voted in favour of selling a piece of River Valley land near the Shaw Conference Centre to the tower’s developer.

The 280-metre high, 80-storey mixed-use tower, proposed by Alldritt Land Corp. and architect Brad Kennedy, would be built along the embankment above Louise McKinney Park.

The thin skyscraper would be located on the south side of Jasper Avenue, east of the Shaw Conference Centre and west of 96 Street.

The land in question is currently public land and will need to be re-zoned. The debate on the land sale was held in a closed-door meeting.

“Council was very serious about protecting what we heard from the public, protecting that public access,” Mayor Don Iveson said. “Councillors also wanted to be assured that if the development didn’t go ahead that the city’s long-term interest for access and a park would be protected and we’ve now secured that.

“All of this is contingent on the zoning still, so it’s only a deal subject to the zoning.

“It was a lot of negotiation to find a solution for that and the details of that will all be made public once the conditions are lifted on the transaction.”

A public hearing on the rezoning will take place later this month.