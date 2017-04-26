Commentary: Councillors looking to save face on LRT

It looks like Hamilton Coun. Terry Whitehead is showing a lack of leadership, and signs of flip-flopping yet again on his LRT position, just to save face.

He now says he may support LRT if the government pays for the line to Eastgate Square that was scrapped for a James Street spur line to the GO station, which was then replaced with Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

Why now? And is this a really a deal breaker?

What Coun. Whitehead and his ilk have failed to realize is any money the government spends to extend the line back to Eastgate Square will most likely come at the expense of a BRT A line up the mountain, just like the spur line.

So now we don’t have a spur line connecting LRT to GO, and we may not have as much expanded BRT service to the mountain on the A line?

Otherwise, where is the extra money coming from?

How ironic is it, the councillors who said we don’t need LRT now want to spend more money on it, and possibly sacrifice BRT to the mountain?

What does this leave?

An LRT that goes from Eastgate to McMaster, with no spur line to the James Street GO station, and less money for BRT up the mountain.

Is that not what we started with?

This is nothing more than old-school councillors who suddenly realize if they mess with this project, like they did with the stadium, they’ll not only kill the project but kill the $1 billion that comes with it; and their political careers for lack of vision.

Hamilton is changing, and we’re lacking a council that can keep up with the progress.

