Hamilton Conservation Authority introduces shuttle service for waterfall visitors

A weekend shuttle service is being launched in a bid to solve safety and neighbourhood congestion issues at popular waterfalls in Greensville.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority says visitors will be shuttled from a large parking area at Mizener’s Antiques and Flea Market on Highway 5 and dropped off and picked up five kilometres away in the area of Webster Falls and Tew Falls.

The service will be launched on Saturday, May 6, and continue on weekends and holidays through the end of October. The shuttle is expected to run about every 15 minutes.

Parking lots at the waterfalls will be closed while the service is in operation.

Lisa Burnside, the Hamilton Conservation Authority’s chief administrative officer, says the goal is to address problems related to illegal parking, traffic congestion, litter and safety issues.

Greensville residents have also complained about trespassers who urinate on their lawns and sit down on their patio furniture to eat lunch.

Burnside adds that it’s about trying to “best manage” the crowds, noting that “these waterfalls have been identified as very popular, iconic destinations.”

The cost of the shuttle will remain the same as the regular parking and entry fee to Spencer Gorge/Webster Falls of $10 per car and $5 per person admission.