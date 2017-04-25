Canada
Hamilton Police searching for 2 suspects in convenience store robbery

Suspect in Big Bonus convenience store robbery on Highway 8

Hamilton police are looking for two suspects following reports of a robbery at the Big Bonus convenience store on Highway 8. Officers were called in around 2 a.m. on April 20.

Police say the clerk turned over a small amount of cash when a weapon was brandished.

The first suspect is described as male, 6’0′, with a medium build and was wearing a black mask, black gloves and grey hoodie with white lettering across the chest.

The second suspect, also male, was wearing a black mask with the nose cut out. Police describe him as 5’8′, with a medium build, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and black gloves.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Det. Const. Mirko Kuruc at 905-546-8939 or Crime Stoppers.

