Madonna biopic ‘Blond Ambition’ in the works

Blond Ambition, a screenplay about Madonna’s early years as a recording artist, has been picked up by Universal.

The script, written by Elyse Hollander, focuses on Madonna’s life in the early ’80s in New York City while she works on her debut album and struggles in the music industry.

The biopic will also highlight the Express Yourself singer balancing her fame with her love life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is set to be produced by Michael De Luca (Fifty Shades of Grey) along with Brett Ratner (The Revenent) and John Zaozirny.

It’s unclear if the project has been approved by the singer. It’s also unknown whether Universal has secured rights to use Madonna’s early music like Lucky Star, Borderline and other hits.

People on Twitter have already begun to speculate who could possibly play Madonna in the film.

Already a bit excited for the Madonna movie but dread to think who will play Madonna. I hope they use real press footage of her performing — M (@_celebration_) April 25, 2017

So this #Madonna early years movie is really happening. Call me uncreative, but I think JLaw would slay in the role. Has a similar energy. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) April 25, 2017

I hope this new Madonna movie is endorced and somewhat produced by @Madonna. That would be amazing. — Hasa (@Hasa81) April 25, 2017

Please, @UniversalPics, don't mess up the @Madonna movie. The script is supposed to be so good. https://t.co/4TYIR9U8Qg — Christine Champagne (@itsthechampagne) April 24, 2017

Blond Ambition topped last year’s Black List, which is Hollywood’s annual breakdown of the best unproduced screenplays.

Other Black List scripts that turned into nominated films include The Revenant, Argo, American Hustle and more.

Blond Ambition is the debut script for Hollander.

Universal has had success with music biopics such as 2015’s Straight Outta Compton, which told the story of Dr. Dre’s N.W.A and Ice Cube.