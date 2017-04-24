10 people in Sask. honoured for volunteer work

Ten Saskatchewan residents have received volunteer medals for being outstanding citizens across the province.

In a ceremony in Regina on Monday morning, Lieutenant Governor Vaughn Solomon Schofield presented each person a medal to acknowledge their tremendous impact on their communities.

“During her 2002 visit to Canada, our Queen reflected on the uncommon service of our citizens, commenting that ‘it means something to be a Canadian,’” Solomon Schofield said.

“Those we celebrate today have made service a way of life. I thank them, most sincerely, for their remarkable contributions. Truly, they are what makes Canada great.”

Below are the 10 people who received the volunteer medal on Monday:

Colin Bachynski, Business Consultant, Regina

Shelley Fraser, Adult-English as a Second Language Instructor, Debden

Lori Glauser, Business Owner, Yorkton

Eva and Harry Martens, Retired Dairy Farmers, Osler

Faeeza Moolla, Community Builder, Regina

Reggie Newkirk, Consultant, Lumsden

Janis Olesko, Retired Educator, Prince Albert

Mary Wright, Retired, Denare Beach

Peter Zakreski, C.M., Retired Senior Vice-President, Federated Cooperatives Ltd., Saskatoon

Since this award has been instituted in 1995, 194 Saskatchewan residents have received this honour.