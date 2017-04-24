10 people in Sask. honoured for volunteer work
Ten Saskatchewan residents have received volunteer medals for being outstanding citizens across the province.
In a ceremony in Regina on Monday morning, Lieutenant Governor Vaughn Solomon Schofield presented each person a medal to acknowledge their tremendous impact on their communities.
“During her 2002 visit to Canada, our Queen reflected on the uncommon service of our citizens, commenting that ‘it means something to be a Canadian,’” Solomon Schofield said.
“Those we celebrate today have made service a way of life. I thank them, most sincerely, for their remarkable contributions. Truly, they are what makes Canada great.”
Below are the 10 people who received the volunteer medal on Monday:
- Colin Bachynski, Business Consultant, Regina
- Shelley Fraser, Adult-English as a Second Language Instructor, Debden
- Lori Glauser, Business Owner, Yorkton
- Eva and Harry Martens, Retired Dairy Farmers, Osler
- Faeeza Moolla, Community Builder, Regina
- Reggie Newkirk, Consultant, Lumsden
- Janis Olesko, Retired Educator, Prince Albert
- Mary Wright, Retired, Denare Beach
- Peter Zakreski, C.M., Retired Senior Vice-President, Federated Cooperatives Ltd., Saskatoon
Since this award has been instituted in 1995, 194 Saskatchewan residents have received this honour.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.