Calgary couple celebrating wedding anniversary killed in crash near Carstairs
Global News has identified Rodney Jacklin and his wife Marcy as the Calgary couple that died in a crash last week.
The couple was driving home after finishing golfing at the Carstairs Community Golf Club on April 20 when their sedan collided with a pickup truck on Highway 2A north of Calgary.
A man in his 40s, who was in the pickup, was treated by ground paramedics, and then flown to the Foothills Medical Centre by STARS Air Ambulance.
“We had a moment of silence at our annual general meeting, yesterday afternoon,” Club General Manager Kirk Williscroft said. “It’s been a very gloomy weekend here.”
Rodney had been a club member for more than a decade and his wife Marcy was also an active golfer there. Their friends said they were celebrating their wedding anniversary.
A funeral will be held Saturday morning, Williscroft said many club members are expected to attend.
