April 24, 2017 2:26 pm
April 24, 2017

Calgary couple celebrating wedding anniversary killed in crash near Carstairs

Rodney Jacklin and his wife Marcy were killed on April 20 in a crash near Carstairs, north of Calgary.

Global News has identified Rodney Jacklin and his wife Marcy as the Calgary couple that died in a crash last week.

The couple was driving home after finishing golfing at the Carstairs Community Golf Club on April 20 when their sedan collided with a pickup truck on Highway 2A north of Calgary.

A man in his 40s, who was in the pickup, was treated by ground paramedics, and then flown to the Foothills Medical Centre by STARS Air Ambulance.

“We had a moment of silence at our annual general meeting, yesterday afternoon,” Club General Manager Kirk Williscroft said. “It’s been a very  gloomy weekend here.”

Rodney had been a club member for more than a decade and his wife Marcy was also an active golfer there. Their friends said they were celebrating their wedding anniversary.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning, Williscroft said many club members are expected to attend.

