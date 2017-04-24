Blogs
April 24, 2017 3:09 pm

Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Monday, April 24

By

A general view of the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto on Saturday, August 23, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Happy Monday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on April 24.


Ontario announces basic income pilot project for Hamilton, Thunder Bay, Lindsay
Premier Kathleen Wynne made the announcement this morning. Vic Fedeli, PC MPP for Nipissing & Finance Critic, responds.

YOUR THOUGHTS: Is this a good idea, or is this a politically motivated experiment for the Wynne government?

Free CNE admission should end for people with disabilities, report says
Luke Anderson, Executive Director of the StopGap Foundation, joined the show to defend free admission for people with disabilities.

That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
