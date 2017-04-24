Four-year-old Arkansas girl’s fall from moving bus caught on camera

Terrifying video captured by a volunteer firefighter’s dashcam shows the frightening moments a four-year-old girl fell out the back of a moving church bus in Arkansas on Wednesday.

Ryan Ciampoli was driving behind the bus when the back door of the bus swung open and the small girl fell.

The video shows the bus continue to drive away, leaving the girl lying motionless on the road.

Ciampoli, a licensed EMT, can be seen jumping from his vehicle and rushing to the aid of the girl.

Ciampoli carried the girl off the road to the bed of a nearby truck, where he attended to her injuries and checked for vital signs. Paramedics arrived minutes later and transported the girl to hospital.

The girl’s parents say she suffered a broken jaw and will require surgery, but she should make a full recovery.

According to local reports, other children on the bus notified the driver who pulled over.

Ciampoli said the bus returned to the scene about 15 minutes after the child fell.

Harrison Police Department said no charges have been filed.