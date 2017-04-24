Canada
April 24, 2017 5:49 am
Updated: April 24, 2017 5:50 am

Gas line severed after car crashes into home in Dovercourt Park

By Web Producer  Global News

A gas line was severed after a vehicle struck a home in the Dovercourt Park area of Toronto overnight.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

A gas line was severed after a vehicle crashed into a home in the Dovercourt Park area of Toronto overnight.

The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Dupont Street just west of Ossington Avenue.

Several residences were evacuated as a precaution due to the gas leak.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The area is closed to traffic as crews work to repair the damage.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crash
Dovercourt Park
Dupont Street
Enbridge
Gas Line
home struck by car
Ossington
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News