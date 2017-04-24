Gas line severed after car crashes into home in Dovercourt Park
A gas line was severed after a vehicle crashed into a home in the Dovercourt Park area of Toronto overnight.
The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Dupont Street just west of Ossington Avenue.
Several residences were evacuated as a precaution due to the gas leak.
The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.
The area is closed to traffic as crews work to repair the damage.
