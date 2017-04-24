Sports
April 24, 2017 9:45 am

Oilers begin 2nd round on road Wednesday, Senators start Thursday at home

By Staff The Canadian Press

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, left, Leon Draisaitl, centre, of Germany, and Matthew Benning celebrate their win following overtime NHL hockey round one playoff action against the San Jose Sharks, in Edmonton, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
NEW YORK – The Ottawa Senators will begin their second-round playoff series at home on Thursday night while the Edmonton Oilers start theirs on the road Wednesday.

The Oilers and Senators are the only remaining Canadian teams in the NHL playoffs, after the Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens were all eliminated in round one.

Ottawa Senators’ Clarke MacArthur (16) celebrates with teammates after scoring during overtime in game six of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Boston. The Senators won 3-2.

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Ottawa advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime on Sunday for a 4-2 series win.

The Senators will host the New York Rangers for Games 1 and 2 Thursday and Saturday, respectively, before the best-of-seven series shifts to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4.

Edmonton Oilers left wing Anton Slepyshev (42) celebrates after scoring a goal with teammate Benoit Pouliot (67) during the second period against the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Edmonton will visit the Anaheim Ducks beginning Wednesday with Game 2 scheduled for Friday. The Oilers return home next Sunday for the first of two games at Rogers Place.

New York downed the Montreal Canadiens in six games while Anaheim swept the Calgary Flames in four.

In the other Eastern Conference matchup, Washington hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins starting Thursday. The Capitals advanced by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime on Sunday, winning the series 4-2.

St. Louis hosts Nashville in the other Western semifinal beginning Wednesday.

There was a record number of overtime games in the first round with 18.

It was the first time a first round didn’t feature a Game 7 in any series since 2001.

— With files from The Associated Press
