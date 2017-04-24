Commentary: Trump tries to scare Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump’s rants and antics are becoming more and more predicable with every passing day.

Early in his presidency, Trump seemed more interested in beating up on Mexico than Canada.

Until last week, that is, when he singled out Canada on everything from dairy to softwood lumber while trashing NAFTA, which most agree does need some updating.

The good news is that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his crew didn’t fall for this bombastic rhetoric, and stuck to diplomacy instead of mudslinging in the media.

The reality is, it takes more than a burst of hot air from Trump to change such deals, requiring approval from many stakeholders.

That includes his own party, who hung the Donald out to dry when they refused to pass their own health care bill.

This latest rhetoric is typical of The Donald, who believes to get the deal, you have to weaken your opponent by shaking them down, putting them on edge and creating confusion.

However, his unpredictability has become predicable.

His opponents now see him coming, making his approach far less effective over time.

Sooner or later, ‘The Donald’ will have to deliver more than 140 characters and a 20-second soundbite.

But then, is that what we really want?