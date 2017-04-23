Toronto Maple Leafs facing elimination in Game 6 against Washington Captials

The Toronto Maple Leafs face elimination in Game 6 of their playoff series against the Washington Capitals on Sunday night.

So far, this NHL Eastern Conference playoff series has been has a tight one, with four of the first five games being decided in overtime. Also, each game has been won by just a goal.

If the Maple Leafs win and force a Game 7, it will be played Tuesday night in Washington.

However, the Capitals, who won the President’s Trophy as the NHL’s top team, are looking to close out the series.

Game 6 takes place at 7 p.m. ET at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.