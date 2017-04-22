SUV crashes into Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Downtown Vancouver

An SUV crashed into a posh Downtown Vancouver hotel on Saturday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., a vehicle lost control, hopped the curb and crashed into the northwest corner of the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel on Burrard and West Cordova Street. The driver was not injured, but there is extensive damage to the corner of the building where a popular gelato shop is located.

Fabrizio Busso said he was in the back of Bella Gelateria when he heard a loud crash.

“There was smoke and glass everywhere,” he said.

“It’s really, really scary. Lucky for us that we were closed so there wasn’t a lineup outside.”

Police said the driver received a ticket for lacking proper insurance and driving without due care and attention.